The relatives of one of the two Cypriot citizens, who are missing after the tragic train accident in the Greek region of Tempi, arrived in Larissa, on Wednesday, to give a DNA sample.

The family of the missing Cypriot arrived in Larissa, early in the afternoon, and gave a DNA sample. The relatives of the second missing person are expected to arrive shortly in Larissa too.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Greece, Kyriakos Kenevezos, is also in Larissa in order to provide to the Cypriot families any assistance needed.