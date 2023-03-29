The present status quo in Cyprus is unacceptable, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties say

The present status quo in Cyprus and the lack of negotiations are not acceptable, the leaders and representatives of the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating at the Bi-communal meetings at the Ledra Palace under the auspices of the Slovak Embassy, have stressed.

According to their joint communique issued after their regular meeting on Wednesday, they also expressed willingness for cultivating a positive climate for a swift resumption of talks, “now that earthquake diplomacy may prove that time is ripe for the negotiations not only to begin but to succeed and solve the Cyprus problem in a way beneficial for all stakeholders.”

The joint communique, says that they expressed opinions on the topic proposed by the hosting party – Democratic Alignment-Cooperation of Democratic Forces (DEPA): “Strengths/weaknesses/opportunities and threats in the path to reach a just viable and long lasting solution to the Cyprus problem, after the tragic events of 1974”.

Initially the parties expressed their sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria as well as the deadly train crash in Greece and stood up for a minute of silence and pray for the souls of the victims, paying special tribute to our Cypriot compatriots who were among the victims.

“They admitted that there is nothing worth more than human lives and their prosperity and expressed deep appreciation for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who sang together on an open air bi-communal concert on 20 March 2023 at the Eleftherias Square in Nicosia in memory of the victims, sending the message ‘Together in pain, together united for the future’”, it says.

In addition, the communique notes that delegates exchanged ideas on the issue proposed, “recognizing existing strengths, and opportunities, but also weaknesses and threats.”

“They reaffirmed that the present status quo and the lack of negotiations are not acceptable and expressed willingness for cultivating a positive climate for a swift resumption of talks, now that earthquake diplomacy may prove that time is ripe for the negotiations not only to begin but to succeed and solve the Cyprus problem in a way beneficial for all stakeholders”, the communique says.

The next meeting will be held on Thursday 27 April 2023 with Democratic Party (DIKO) as hosting party.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.