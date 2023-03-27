On 25th March 2023, on the Feast of the Annunciation of the Theotokos, His Eminence Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain, Nikitas, presided during Matins and celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Archdiocesan Chapel of the Annunciation of the Theotokos in London.

Among those concelebrating were the Revd Protopresbyter Konstantinos Garivaldinos and the Protopresbyter Myroslav Pushkaruk, Priest-in-Charge of the Ukrainian parish of the Archdiocese. Archdeacon George Tsourous and Deacon Stephen Ireland also served during the Liturgy.

In His sermon, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas spoke about the mystery of the Incarnation of the Son and Word of God, the plan of Divine Economy for the salvation of humanity, wishing the congregation a blessed remainder of the Holy and Great Lent.