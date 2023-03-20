Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas

The Cyprus Bar Association handed over an indictment for 7 offences to the law firm “Nikos Chr. Anastasiades” and the private company Imperium Services Limited, as part of the Association’s investigation into the ‘golden’ passport case. This development reminds everyone of the institutional corruption and involvement of the former President of the Republic in the ‘golden’ passport scandal.

AKEL points out in every direction that the scandals during the Anastasiades-Union decade should not be forgotten as a thing of the past. Elections do not rub out the scandals of this decade. The demand for catharsis and accountability of those who have discredited the country remains a pressing need for us, as well as for the overwhelming majority of society. The party of Nicos Anastasiades, the Christodoulides government and the parties that are participating in it must take a stand.

What will happen with the unravelling of the ‘golden’ passport scandal and the bringing to justice of those involved?

Will silence and impunity continue to prevail?

Will Nicos Anastasiades be held accountable or not for the institutional corruption that has humiliated the country all over the world?

Everyone must realise that Cyprus will not truly turn the page without catharsis, accountability and punishment for what has been committed over the last ten years.

May be an image of 2 people, people sitting and people standing

All reactions:11