Proposed changes for the junction include improved pedestrian crossings, cycle signals and a new bus lane

Transport for London (TfL) is asking people to have their say on newly unveiled plans to reduce road danger for people walking and cycling at the junction of Pentonville Road, King’s Cross Road and Northdown Street. Making roads and junctions safer for everyone is a key part of the Mayor’s Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the capital’s transport network.

An initial consultation into changes along roads in the area showed seventy per cent of people supported proposals to improve safety here. Pentonville Road is a major thoroughfare in a busy part of central London, with thousands of people moving through the area every day, including Londoners and visitors travelling to rail terminals at King’s Cross and St. Pancras. Ensuring people can travel through the area using sustainable modes of transport is vital to reducing congestion and cleaning up toxic air.

TfL is proposing multiple changes to the junction between Pentonville Road, King’s Cross Road and Northdown Street, including:

Simplifying pedestrian crossings, to make them easier for people to use, including a straight-across crossing over Pentonville Road so that people will no longer need to wait on a central island

Closing Northdown Street to motorised traffic at the junction with Pentonville Road, allowing people cycling to cross the Inner Ring Road safely on a new toucan crossing

Providing more space for people walking through the area

New early start signals for people cycling, to help them safely move ahead of traffic

Segregation for people cycling in the eastbound direction

A new section of bus lane

New planting and greenery to create a more pleasant environment (subject to ground conditions and further investigation)

Cycle Hire docking stations moved to a more convenient location from Northdown Street to King’s Cross Road

TfL is asking people to have their say on the changes and a consultation is now open until 2 May at Haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/kings-cross-improvements. Feedback from the public is hugely valuable to ensuring that the changes work for everyone, making the local area a safer and more pleasant area to walk, cycle and spend time.

London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman said: “These proposals will make it easier and safer for Londoners to walk and cycle at a key junction in King’s Cross. We want to hear what Londoners think of the proposals, so please do have your say.”

“Enabling more Londoners to walk and cycle is at the heart of the Mayor’s vision to build a safer, healthier, cleaner and more sustainable London for everyone and we are determined to continue to build upon the boom in cycling we’ve seen recently.

“We will continue to work with Islington and Camden councils to deliver a long- term plan for walking and cycling in the area after the HS2 works are complete.”

Penny Rees, TfL’s Head of Healthy Streets Investment, said: “We’re determined to make roads safer for everyone and are committed to Vision Zero, the Mayor’s goal to eliminate death and serious injury from the transport network. It is vital that we continue to take action to help vulnerable road users walk and cycle safely, and these proposed changes will play an important role in reducing road danger at this busy central London location, which sees thousands of visitors and Londoners each day.

“I’d encourage everyone to take part in our consultation and to have their say and we’ll continue to work closely with Camden and Islington Councils to tackle road danger across the boroughs.”

The proposed changes to the junction of Pentonville Road, King’s Cross Road and Northdown Road is the part of a phased approach to making the corridor safer for people travelling through it. Improvements have already been delivered at Euston Road, Judd Street and Midland Road. TflL will coordinate its phased works at the gyratory with nearby HS2 works on Euston Road.

With the recent start of construction at York Road roundabout in Wandsworth, TfL has so far reduced danger at 44 junctions across London as part of its Safer Junctions programme – with construction at Holloway Road due to start later in 2023, bringing the total to 45. All locations in the Safer Junctions programme had higher-than-average collision rates and this improvement work is a vital part of TfL’s Vision Zero ambition