Detectives investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in east London have arrested a teenager in connection with the attack.

A 16-year-old boy [A] was arrested in connection with a stabbing on board a Route 158 bus on Blackhorse Lane, E17, at about 15:15hrs on Tuesday, 21 March. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.

The victim remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This was a very serious and violent assault on a busy bus filled with schoolchildren which has left a young man in hospital critically ill, and the community shocked. My officers have been busy carrying out a number of enquiries since the attack and this has resulted in another youth being arrested this afternoon.

“I would like to thank those people on the bus who have already come forward, but we are still appealing for those with information who have not yet spoken to us to do so. This includes anyone who was driving along Blackhorse Lane with any dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4388/21Mar. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.