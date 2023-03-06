On 5th March 2023, Sunday of Orthodoxy, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Andrew in Kentish Town, His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis presided during Matins and His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain presided during the concelebration of the Divine Liturgy alongside His Eminence Metropolitan Silouan of the British Isles and Ireland (Patriarchate of Antioch) and clergy from various Orthodox jurisdictions.

Among those concelebrating was the Very Revd Archimandrite Leonidas Ebralidze, Chancellor, (Patriarchate of Georgia), the Revd Protopresbyter Viktor Stojchev (Archdiocese of Ohrid), the Revd Protopresbyter Alexander Fostiropoulos, Revd Oekonomos Christian Akselberg, and Archdeacon George Tsourous who served during the celebration.

Several Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate attended the feast and a procession of the Holy Icons took place following the Divine Liturgy, led by His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis.