Very cold weather is expected tonight. When the temperature reaches 0c or below a Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated. Staff from the council and partner organisations will work together tonight to ensure all people sleeping rough in the Barnet borough are offered emergency shelter.

If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, please contact Street Link. You can also download the StreetLink app to report someone sleeping rough. This sends an alert to the local outreach team who will visit the location to make contact with the person.

📱 https://orlo.uk/b9uzZ

If you have any immediate concerns for someone’s health, call 999.