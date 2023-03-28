The visitors St Panteleimon started off well and took the lead through a forceful strike from a tight angle from their skipper, Dean Morgan in the 24th minute.

Biggleswade equalised in the 65th minute with Just seconds after coming on, Inskip’s cross falls to Jabbar and

Taylor Rhiney thunders the loose ball home to level the tie.

Then with a minute to go Biggleswade took the lead when Brilliant battling from Jirish allows Taylor Rhiney

to fire into the bottom left corner, giving them the lead late on!