Videos posted to social media of his performance at the Ultra South Africa concert in the Johannesburg suburb of Nasrec showed the young performer entertaining crowds before falling to the ground

Costantinos Tsobanoglou better know by the stage name Costa Titch passed away while performing on stage at a South African music festival. Photo: Twitter

South African rapper Costantinos Tsobanoglou, better known by the stage name Costa Titch has died suddenly at the age of 28 after collapsing during a performance at a music festival.

Videos posted to social media of his performance at the Ultra South Africa concert in the Johannesburg suburb of Nasrec showed the young performer entertaining crowds before falling to the ground.

Helped up by stage crew, Tsobanoglou stood up for a few moments and continued performing until collapsing once again as fellow artists rushed to his aid.

A statement released by the late rapper’s family via social media thanked emergency responders for their efforts to help “our beloved son, brother and grandson.”

“Death has tragically knocked at our door,” the statement read. “It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

The cause of Tsobanoglou’s death is not yet known; The ABC reports South African police told AFP a post-mortem examination would establish what lead to the rapper’s passing.

Neos Kosmos