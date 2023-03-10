The Lefkara Association of Great Britain are hosting a social event in honour of the Leader of Enfield Council, Cllr Nesil Caliskan.

All Lefkarites, friends and supporters of the Lefkara Association of Great Britain are invited to attend the special do at Babinondas Restaurant, 598 Green Lanes, Palmers Green N13 5RY, on Thursday 6th April 2023 at 7pm for 7.30pm start.

Cllr Nesil Caliskan, whose family hails from Lefkara, has been a councillor for many years, the last five of which she has served as the Leader of Enfield Council.

Her mother, Alev Cazimoglu, has been serving as a councillor at the same authority for over 16 years.

Osman Tango (the Patsali family) is Alev’s father and Nesil’s grandfather.

For catering purposes, kindly let Cllr George Savva know if you will be attending by calling 020 8807 7824 / 07957 233 886.