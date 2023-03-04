Most of the ground floor of an end-of-terrace house was damaged by fire and the staircase was destroyed. Part of the first floor and external scaffolding were also damaged by the blaze. A woman and a man left the property before the Brigade arrived and were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Station Commander Mick Palmer, who was at the scene, said: “The fire started in a back room of the property and spread through the ground floor and stairs.

“Crews arrived to see thick smoke coming from the front of house and flames coming out of the back of the ground floor.”

The Brigade was called at 0041 and the fire was under control at 0236. Fire crews from Edmonton, Tottenham, Walthamstow and Stoke Newington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.