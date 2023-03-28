A second man has been charged with the murder of Stefan Stelian Moraru in Barnet.

Armand Tafa, 39 (29.04.83), of no fixed address, was charged on Monday, 27 March. He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A murder investigation was launched following the death of a man who was found injured in Chandos Avenue at approximately 06:00hrs on Monday, 20 March.

Stefan Stelian Moraru, aged 44, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday, 21 March, confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound to the heart.

[A] Migen Emilova, 35 (05.05.87), of no fixed address, was previously charged on Sunday, 26 March. He will next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 29 March.

A 46-year-old man [B] and a 29-year-old man [D] were arrested and bailed pending further enquiries.

Our investigation continues and anyone with information that could help is asked to call 101 quoting CAD968/20Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.