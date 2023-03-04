The second Cypriot student missing in the Tempi train tragedy in northern Greece, has been confirmed dead.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kornelios Korneliou, told CNA that the remains of 24 year old Anastasia Adamidou from Paphos were identified through the DNA process.

Earlier, another student, 23-year-old law Kyprianos Papaioannou from Avgorou, who was also missing since the Tempi train tragedy was identified.

