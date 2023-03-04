The remains of the two Cypriot students who perished at the deadly train crash in Greece will be transported to Cyprus on Sunday.

Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Kornelios Korneliou told CNA that their remains will be transported to Cyprus from Thessaloniki with the afternoon flight.

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides declared a three-day mourning period until the burial day of two Cypriot students, who lost their lives at the fatal train crash, in Tempi, Greece. The remains of 23-year-old Kyprianos Papaioannou and 24-year-old Anastasia Adamidou were identified through the DNA process.

The President gave instructions for the state to bear the cost for transporting the remains of the two young students, as well as the cost to bring back to Cyprus the members of their families. The state will also cover the cost for the funerals.