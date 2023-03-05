The remains of the two Cypriot who perished at the deadly train crash in Greece are expected to be transported to Cyprus this afternoon.

A flight from Thessaloniki will arrive in the afternoon at Larnaka airport carrying the remains of Kyprianos Papaioannou and Anastasia Adamidou, who were identified through the DNA process.

Permanent Secretary of the Foreign Ministry Kornelios Korneliou told CNA that Minister of Foreign Affairs Constantinos Kombos will be present at the airport. Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Marilena Evangelou will also go to the airport.

It is recalled that President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides declared a three-day mourning period until the funerals of the two Cypriot students, that will both take place on Monday. The state will cover the cost for the funerals.

Meanwhile, both families have issued press releases requesting the media to respect their wish and not cover the funerals.