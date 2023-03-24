Officers are today releasing CCTV images following a report of racist abuse on board a Victoria Line train on the London Underground.

The incident happened at 1pm on Tuesday 21 February.

The victim boarded the service at Finsbury Park. While on the train she was subjected to racist abuse which included threats to kill.

The suspects left the train at Kings Cross station.

Investigators would like to speak to the men in the images who may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016.

In both cases quote reference number 316 of 21/02/23.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.