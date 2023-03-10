As I have taught many subjects within the hair and beauty industry, I like to keep up to date with all that is new and currently trending within the world of beauty. I do my own hair, nail and beauty treatments, it saves a lot of time and I can do it at my own convenience, without trying to squeeze an appointment in at an awkward time for me. So, whether it is an acrylic overlay with gel polish, nail art, lash treatments, anti-aging electrical facial treatments, or any other fashionable beauty fashion statement, the Professional Beauty Show keeps you up to date. My visit over the weekend was like putting a child in a toy store, not knowing where to look first; although a trade show, many people attend simply out of pure personal interest, to simply see what is new and available to buy.

The show was inundated with stands on various types of lashes, be it lash perming, curling and lifting, tinting, along with different types of false lashes and adhesive application systems for those that desire that particular effect. A company called Kimberley Grace offered not only lash products for sale, but online courses with a kit purchase to learn a treatment – an innovative Dolly kit that allows eyelash application practice and optional live Zoom training or instore training.

Another great stand was the Dali Artistic stand; it offered a world of adventure in the nail industry with its premium nail products which are fully UK manufactured and are 100% Hema free. They offered a great gel polish starter try kit with a base, top coat and choice of two gel colours from their outstanding range, for an excellent value price, along with lots of extra useful items and goodies thrown in. This is definitely worth a try, whether you are a professional or thinking of starting up as a nail technician.

Pro Impressions are always one of my favourite stands to visit; it has so many reliable nail and beauty products – manicure, pedicure, nail technology, nail art, lamps, electrical wax pots, wax, lashes and brow items – all with unbeatable prices.

The Spoil Me nail and beauty stand, with its colourful collection of nail glitter powders to create those glamorous rock star nails, left me with the desire and enthusiasm to rush home and get working with all these inspired creative ideas.

When it comes to facial products, a stand that stood out for me was that of the Niko Organics range, a Canadian based company that uses natural ingredients for all its fabulous skin care range, and with the benefits of the organic wild harvest of the maple leaf. A world’s first skin care formula combining extracts of red, sugar and stripped maple leaves, forming a tri-maple leaf complex that appears to increase the skin’s elasticity by combining elastase, which is known to breakdown the elasticity in the skin. As elastic diminishes, the skin loses the ability to bounce back resulting in fine lines and wrinkles. Scientists believe that the maple leaf helps the skin with increased elasticity, giving the skin a firmer appearance with a brighter and radiant glow.

Whether its skin care serums, anti-wrinkle facials, hair removal systems, dermal fillers, lash or brow treatments, new make-up products, natural teeth whitening, it all seems to be a globe of age defying skin and beauty magical tricks to achieve and maintain a fabulous confident you.

Love and Sparkle

Samara x

www.samsarabellydancer.co.uk

Facebook: Samara Kyriakou