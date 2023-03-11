President Nikos Christodoulides had the opportunity to discuss specific actions that will further strengthen relations between Cyprus and the United States during a meeting with US Ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher, at the Presidential Palace, on Friday.

In a statement after the meeting, Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that in the context of his contacts with ambassadors of other countries and following the meeting with the Ambassador of Greece, President Christodoulides had his first meeting with the US Ambassador today.

“The role played by the President of the Republic himself in strengthening Cyprus-US relations is well known and today they had the opportunity in a very constructive meeting to discuss specific actions that will further strengthen relations between the two countries,” Letymbiotis noted, adding that in this context, the President of the Republic will hold meetings with ambassadors of other countries in the near future.

Asked if there was any area the President of the Republic and the US Ambassador focused on during their meeting, the Government Spokesperson said that there were, apart from the Cyprus issue, issues on which the President of the Republic informed Fisher, for instance specific actions in areas such as the economy.

“In the immediate future, through contacts by both the President of the Republic and the Foreign Minister, we will try to see some specific proposals that can be implemented,” he concluded.

For her part, the US Ambassador said exiting the Presidential Palace that Cyprus and the United States have a rich and robust agenda ahead and there is so much for the two countries to engage on.

She added that President Christodoulides has been very clear in his comments and statements at the inauguration about “what it is we believe we can achieve together to help improve security and stability in the region, what we can do together.”

“I am looking forward to taking all of that work forward, I think we have a really ambitious agenda and a lot of work ahead of us”, she concluded.