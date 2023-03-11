The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, will pay an official visit to Greece from 12 to 14 March, at the invitation of the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou. This will be the President’s first overseas trip since taking office.

According to an announcement issued by the Greek Presidency on Christodoulides’ programme, the President of the Republic of Cyprus will lay a wreath at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier on Monday, March 13, at 10:20 a.m. Later, an official welcome ceremony will be held at the Presidency, followed by a private meeting with Sakellaropoulou.

At 11:05 the decoration ceremony will take place at the Presidential Palace, followed by extended talks between the two delegations.

At 12:00 the President of the Republic of Cyprus will go to the Maximos Mansion, where he will have a private meeting with the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and at 13:30 there will be an official lunch at the Presidential Palace in his honor.

At 17:00 a meeting of the President of the Republic of Cyprus with the President of the Hellenic Parliament Konstantinos Tassoulas is scheduled, while at 18:00 Christodoulides will visit the War Museum to participate in the honorary event of the Council of Historical Memory of the EOKA Struggle 1955 -1959.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 14, President Christodoulides will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias and at 09:00 with the Leader of the opposition party, SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras.

Then, at 09:50 he will have a meeting with the President of PASOK – Movement for Change Nikos Androulakis and at 10:25 with the General Secretary of the Communist Party Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

At 11:00 a.m. Cyprus President will meet with the President of Elliniki Lissi Kyriakos Velopoulos and at 11:35 a.m. with the Secretary of MeRA25 Yanis Varoufakis.

At 13:00 the President of the Republic of Cyprus will meet with the Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos.