Cyprus President, Nikos Christodoulides, had on Monday afternoon a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, whom he preliminary briefed on his intention to pursue a more active and substantive involvement of the EU to efforts to break the deadlock and resume talks for a Cyprus settlement.

According to a press release issued by the Presidency, during their telephone conversation, Michel congratulated the President of the Republic over his election and expressed his will for close and productive cooperation in the framework of the European Council.

On his part, President Christodoulides thanked Michel for his wishes and briefed him on his priorities based on his governance program.

Moreover he briefed him preliminary about his intention to pursue a more active and substantive involvement of the EU both in efforts to break the deadlock and for the resumption of talks for a Cyprus settlement, an issue which the Cyprus President will discuss in detail with the President of the European Council and the Presidents of the other EU institutions as well as with his counterparts during his forthcoming visit to Brussels.

In this framework, according to the press release, President Christodoulides briefed President Michel about his recent meetings with the Turkish Cypriot leader and with the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus, as well as the forthcoming visit of a high ranking UN official to Cyprus.

Moreover, President Christodoulides expresses his aspiration for a speedy implementation of the provision of the European Council Conclusions issued on February for drafting an action plan about the Eastern Mediterranean migration route, in cooperation with the affected member states.

Also the two Presidents had the opportunity to review the agenda of the European Council meeting that will take place on March 23 and 24, which includes, among others, the competitiveness of the European economy, the issue of Ukraine, Energy and migration, the press release concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.