Poetry competition by the students of the Greek Community Schools in honour of the National Anniversary of March 25, 1821

On the National and Religious Holiday of March 25th, a poetry competition was organized by the students of the Greek Parochial Schools in the United Kingdom, dedicated to Lord Byron and focused on the theme of freedom.

The event took place at the ambassador’s residence in the presence of the new Greek Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mr. Ioannis Tsaousis, Greek and Cypriot Consuls Ms. Goula and Ms. Odysseus, as well as numerous officials from the Greek Embassy and the Cypriot High Commission. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Tybas represented the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

Greek schools from the Holy Archdiocese that received awards included St. Sophia’s School in London, Apostle Andrew’s School in Birmingham, and the Oxford School.

