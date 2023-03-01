On Saturday, 25 February 2023, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain led 50 choir members from the United States and locally on pilgrimage to the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex. The pilgrims were received by the V. Rev. Archimandrite Peter, Abbot, and the Christ-loving monastics with great joy and offered, as usual, Abrahamic Hospitality. During their visit, the pilgrims were offered a sermon, lunch and the opportunity to participate in the Sacrament of Holy Confession.

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will soon organize a pilgrimage to the monastery for Young Adults. More information will be forthcoming.

Photo courtesy: Alexios Gennaris