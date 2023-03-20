Peter Andre and his management team, The Can Group, have joined forces with Renovi Studios to create a series of real-life and digital events to celebrate the singer’s 30 years in show business, kicking off with five intimate shows offering one-of-a-kind experiences, including meet and greets, music, competitions, memorabilia and plenty more to reminisce about the past three decades, with every ticket holder receiving a free souvenir digital collectable!

As part of the celebration, all ticket holders will be gifted a digital collectable for attending the show. A collectable in the form of a ticket will also be given for the ‘Mysterious Girl’ competition which is taking place during the celebrations. Participants can win one in five exclusive video calls with Peter Andre himself. The collectables will serve as souvenirs for the celebrations, allowing fans to own a piece of Peter’s remarkable journey in the music industry. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure one and be a part of this unforgettable event!

The shows are taking place at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on 18 March, The Hawth in Sussex on 24 March, Wycombe Swan Theatre in High Wycombe on 6 May, Westlands Entertainment Venue in Yeovil on 25 May and Lyceum Theatre in Crewe on 27 May. Share Peter’s amazing journey by visiting www.peterandre30.com/#buyticket

Peter Andre became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK during the ‘90s. With numerous number one hit singles, two number one albums and tours all over the world, the global media star also collected a multitude of national and international awards along the way.

He has many TV shows and appearances under his belt, including recently hosting Miss World, and has also moved into the world of film and theatre, with a nomination for Best Actor in a short film at The North Hollywood Cinéfest, alongside starring roles in the West End for Grease: the Musical and Thriller.

With an incredible social following of over 8 million, the happily married father of four is busier than ever and cannot wait to celebrate his amazing 30-year career milestone.