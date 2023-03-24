Pancyprian Competition of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation LOVE CYPRUS:

Nearly 200 school participations, with over than 600 works submitted in total

Impressive interest from schools in Cyprus

All expectations were exceeded, regarding the expected participation in the Pancyprian Competition LOVE CYPRUS, organized by the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation. Nearly 200 public schools participated in the competition with over 600 works in total (photos and videos with dance), created by students and teachers who showcased their exceptional talent, highlighting at the same time the beauty and culture of Cyprus.

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’s new initiative aimed to promote the creativity of our students and their willingness to contribute to the public good, to ‘give back’, as they knew from the outset that the awards would be used for improving the premises or technological or other upgrading of their schools. Mr. John Christodoulou warmly welcomed the enthusiastic participation from all provinces and all levels, with almost 50% schools participating from cities and 50% from villages!

The unexpectedly large participation of students and teachers brought feelings of joy and strong emotion among the organizers. The quality and level of the works was impressive. More than 2,160 students directly participated in these projects from the nearly 200 schools which represent more than 45,000 students.

It can be concluded, therefore, that since nearly 50% of schools and students were directly or indirectly involved in the competition, we can be certain of the great willingness of students to improve and modernize their school. At the same time, this high percentage demonstrates the genuine interest of teachers for an upgraded learning environment that meets the modern needs and interests of our children.

Finally, it shows the tremendous interest of parents who helped to achieve the above. All this interest from so many thousands of people – students, educators, parents – sends the strong message that the Cypriot society has a strong interest & desire for an upgraded learning environment, attractive to our children. This is exactly one of the major goals of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

Regarding the intentions of the schools to utilize the prize, in their overwhelming majority they reflect both their needs due to the weather conditions in Cyprus and the changes in children’s interests: Shades for protection from the sun during break times, outdoor gyms, interactive boards and computers, sports fields, aesthetics of spaces, closed entertainment-multi-purpose halls, etc.

The winners will be offered prizes worth a total of €170,000. With the motto ‘LOVE CYPRUS’, the vision of Mr. John Christodoulou for the competition was largely accomplished, as all the creations do promote Cyprus, not only as a summer tourist destination, but also as a country characterized by great tradition and culture, hospitality, arts, customs, and natural wealth.

The finalists are expected to be announced in the forthcoming days, as the evaluation and selection is being made with great difficulty, due to the fact that most of the works are remarkable, with Mr. John Christodoulou actively taking part in this – rewarding – process.

Awards ceremony with guest star Konstantinos Argiros!

Judging committee will consist of John Christodoulou, Anna Vissi, Marianna Latsi and Christian Moore!

A big celebration of love, music and… reward is being organized by the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’, where the winners of the competition will be awarded. The prizes amount to €170,000. The official award ceremony for the 6 winners (3 in each category) will take place on April 3, 2023 at Monte Caputo in Limassol, in the presence of distinguished guests. Konstantinos Argiros will raise the mood by performing some of his greatest hits. The awards will be presented to the children by Mr. John Christodoulou himself, along with other esteemed guests.

It should be noted that participation in the event is strictly by invitation only.

Information

For further information regarding the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’, please visit the website at https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com/. You can also visit the social media on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YianisChristodoulouFoundation/ and as well as the Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yianischarity/

Email: Cyprus: [email protected] and UK : [email protected]

Παγκύπριος Διαγωνισμός Φ.Ι. Yianis Christodoulou Foundation

LOVE CYPRUS: Ξεπέρασαν τις 160 οι συμμετοχές σχολείων, με πέραν των 600 έργων

Εντυπωσιακό το ενδιαφέρον από τα σχολεία της Κύπρου

Τις προσδοκίες όλων ξεπέρασε το ενδιαφέρον του κοινού για τον Παγκύπριο Διαγωνισμό LOVE CYPRUSπου διοργάνωσε το Φ.Ι.Yianis Christodoulou Foundation. Σχεσδόν 200 δημόσια σχολεία συμμετείχαν στον διαγωνισμό με πέραν των 600 συνολικά έργων (φωτογραφίες & φιλμάκια με χορό), δημιουργίες από μαθητές που ανέδειξαν το εξαίρετο ταλέντο τους, αναδεικνύοντας παράλληλα τις ομορφιές και τον πολιτισμό της Κύπρου.

Η νέα πρωτοβουλία του Yianis Christodoulou Foundation στόχο είχε να κεντρίσει τη δημιουργικότητα των μαθητών/τριών μας, και τη διάθεση τους για συμβολή στο κοινό καλό, αφού γνώριζαν από την αρχή ότι τα βραβεία θα αξιοποιηθούν για την κτιριακή, τεχνολογική ή άλλη αναβάθμιση των σχολείων τους. Ο κ. Γιάννης Χριστοδούλου καλωσόρισε θερμά τη συμμετοχή σχολείων από όλες τις επαρχίες και από όλες τις βαθμίδες, με συμμετοχή 50% σχολείων από πόλεις και 50% από χωριά!

Η απρόσμενα μεγάλη συμμετοχή μαθητών και εκπαιδευτικών προκάλεσε αισθήματα χαράς και συγκίνησης στους διοργανωτές. Η δε ποιότητα και το επίπεδο των έργων ήταν εντυπωσιακή. Πέραν των 2,160 μαθητών/τριών έλαβαν μέρος στα έργα αυτά από τα σχεδόν 200 σχολεία που εκπροσωπούν πέραν των 45,000 μαθητών.

Βάσει αυτού, συμπεραίνουμε ότι εφόσον σχεδόν 50% των σχολείων και μαθητών ήρθαν σε επαφή άμεσα ή έμμεσα με τον διαγωνισμό, μπορούμε να είμαστε βέβαιοι για τη μεγάλη προθυμία των μαθητών βελτιώσουν και εκμοντερνίσουν το σχολείο στο οποίο φοιτούν. Ταυτόχρονα, αποδεικνύεται το γνήσιο ενδιαφέρον των εκπαιδευτικών για αναβαθμισμένο μαθησιακό περιβάλλον, που να ανταποκρίνεται στις σημερινές ανάγκες και ενδιαφέροντα των παιδιών μας.

Τέλος, δείχνει το τεράστιο ενδιαφέρον των γονιών, οι οποίοι βοήθησαν στην επίτευξη των πιο πάνω. Όλο αυτό το ενδιαφέρον χιλιάδων ανθρώπων – μαθητών, εκπαιδευτικών, γονέων – στέλνει το ηχηρό μήνυμα ότι η κοινωνία της Κύπρου ενδιαφέρεται και έχει έντονη επιθυμία για ένα αναβαθμισμένο μαθησιακό περιβάλλον που να ελκύει τα παιδιά μας. Αυτός είναι ακριβώς ένας από τους κύριους στόχους του YianisChristodoulou Foundation.

Όσον αφορά τις προθέσεις των σχολείων για αξιοποίηση του επάθλου, στην συντριπτική τους πλειοψηφία αντανακλούν τόσο τις ανάγκες τους λόγω των κυπριακών καιρικών δεδομένων, όσο και τις αλλαγές στα ενδιαφέροντα των παιδιών: Σκίαστρο για προστασία από τον ήλιο για τις ώρες του διαλείμματος, υπαίθριο γυμναστήριο, διαδραστικούς πίνακες και ηλεκτρονικούς υπολογιστές, γήπεδα για άθληση, καλαισθησία χώρων, κλειστές αίθουσες ψυχαγωγίας-πολλαπλών χρήσεων, κ.α.

Στους νικητές θα προσφερθούν έπαθλα συνολικής αξίας €170.000. Με σύνθημα ‘LOVE CYPRUS’, μεγάλο μέρος του οράματος του κ. Γιάννη Χριστοδούλου έχει επιτευχθεί, αφού όλες οι δημιουργίες προωθούν την Κύπρο, όχι μόνο ως ένα καλοκαιρινό τουριστικό προορισμό, αλλά και ως μια χώρα που χαρακτηρίζεται από σπουδαία παράδοση και κουλτούρα, φιλοξενία, τέχνες, τα έθιμα και φυσικό πλούτο.

Οι φιναλίστ αναμένεται να ανακοινωθούν εντός των ημερών, αφού η αξιολόγηση και επιλογή γίνεται με μεγάλη δυσκολία, λόγω του ότι τα πλείστα έργα κρίνονται ως αξιολογότατα, με τον κ. Γιάννη Χριστοδούλου να έχει ενεργή συμμετοχή σε αυτή την διαδικασία.

Βραβεύσεις με guest star τον Κωνσταντίνο Αργυρό

Μια μεγάλη γιορτή αγάπης, μουσικής και… επιβράβευσης επιφυλάσσει το Φ.Ι. Yianis ChristodoulouFoundation, στο πλαίσιο του οποίου θα βραβεύσει τους νικητές και τις νικήτριες του διαγωνισμού. Ταέπαθλα ανέρχονται στα €170.000. Η επίσημη τελετή βράβευσης των 6 νικητών (3 σε κάθε κατηγορία) θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 3 Απριλίου 2023 στο Monte Caputo Λεμεσό, στην παρουσία εκλεκτών προσκεκλημένων. Ο Κωνσταντίνος Αργυρός θα ανεβάσει τη διάθεση ερμηνεύοντας μεγάλες επιτυχίες του. Τα βραβεία θα απονεμηθούν στους νικήτές από τον κ. Γιάννη Χριστοδούλου, μαζί με ξεχωριστούς καλεσμένους.

Σημειώνεται τέλος, ότι η συμμετοχή στην εκδήλωση είναι αυστηρά κατόπιν πρόσκλησης.

Πληροφορίες

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες σχετικά με το Φ.Ι. Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, μπορείτε να επισκεφθείτε την ιστοσελίδα στη διεύθυνση https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com/. Μπορείτε επίσης να επισκεφθείτε τα Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης στο Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YianisChristodoulouFoundation/ και καθώς και στο Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/yianischarity/

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση: Cyprus: [email protected] and UK : [email protected]