Sean O’Donovan has been elected as a councillor for the Tottenham Hale ward after the result of yesterday’s by-election was announced in the early hours of this morning (Friday 10 March 2023) at George Meehan House in Wood Green.

Cllr O’Donovan received 818 votes for a 58% share of the 1,400 cast overall.

He now joins Haringey Council’s Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking & Development, Cllr Ruth Gordon, and Cllr Reg Rice in representing the easterly ward here in our borough.

Below are the confirmed results from the Tottenham Hale ward by-election which took place on Thursday 9 March 2023:

Table: Tottenham Hale by-election results

Name of Candidate Description Votes Elected?

ALLAO Amelia Christian Peoples Alliance 35

CHAN Emma Green Party 192

NEGUSSE GHEBREAWARIAT Miraf Independent 64

O’DONOVAN Sean Labour Party 818 Yes

TSANGARIDES Angelos Kyriacos Conservative and Unionist Party 81

WINDSOR Allen Liberal Democrats 203

Number of rejected papers: 7

Turnout: 1,400

Percentage turnout: 20%