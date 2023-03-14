Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a flat on High Road in North Finchley.

Most of a five-roomed flat on the second floor was damaged by fire. A woman was rescued from the second floor by firefighters using a 32-metre turntable ladder. Another woman was led to safety from a first floor flat by firefighters via an external staircase. They were both treated for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.

The Brigade was called at 1001 and the fire was under control by 1138. Fire engines from Finchley, Southgate, Hornsey and Tottenham fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by resistive heating.