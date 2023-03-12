Nicosia ranks first in the category of small European cities of the future for human capital and lifestyle, according to the results of the European Cities & Regions of the Future 2023 global ranking.

According to a press release sent Thursday by Nicosia Municipality, the report is prepared by the opinion magazine fDi Magazine, of the Financial Times group, and this is the fifth time that Nicosia is in first place in this category, since 2016.

Furthermore, Nicosia Municipality notes that in the same report, Nicosia also ranked 8th among small European cities in terms of FDI Strategy for attracting foreign investment, moving up one place compared to 2020/21 in the same category.

Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis expressed satisfaction for the results noting that we need to continue to invest in education, promote innovation and entrepreneurship and create an environment that accepts diversity and allows freedom of speech and expression.

He also noted that young people are the future, they are the part of society with the most potential and we need to invest to this end.

Some of the criteria taken into account to rank Nicosia first in the Human Capital and Lifestyle category include Labor force participation rate, Level of secondary education, level of tertiary education, educational expenditure, number of students and universities, graduate qualifications, life expectancy, social progress index, human development index and number of doctors per 1,000 inhabitants.