New Salamis Youth U13 Reds two minutes silence day.

New Salamis thank all the parents and club who participated in the Silent support weekend and turned down the noise allowing the boys to play and lead themselves.

New Salamis U9’s and 11’s put in some good performances.

New Salamis Youth FC U13 White Vs Turnstyles.

The boys as usual started slow, unfortunately we couldn’t get our passing in check and played a very challenging sloppy end to end match, we still secured our 3 points with a 2.0 win, keeping us 1st on the leaderboard, taking no credit away from Turnstyles. Goal scorers, Kayden Nyanzi, Erald Mehmetaj, Man of the match

Erald Mehmetaj.