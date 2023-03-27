New Salamis Under 13s lost a hard fought game 4-2 to St Albans Youth.

New Salamis started the match very well but found themselves 2-0 down at half time against run of play. However, the boys started the second had brilliantly and came back to level that match 2-2, with a brilliant solo goal from Miles Abraham and a penalty from Kaan Hassan. There looked to be one winner from then on but St Alban’s found a way to take the lead 3-2. New Salamis gambled and pushed for the equaliser but it never paid off and St Alban’s increased their lead with a last minute goal.

A good performance for the boys in red and white but very unlucky to lose.NewSalamisYFC U13 White 11

Highgate & Muswell Hill 1

Quick start in cold conditions saw the boys score our second fastest goal this season in 49secs, followed by a thundering 8 goals which was to much for the opposition to handle, second half we flipped formation and tested some different stuff out. Which ended in a 11.1 victory to the home team.

Goals scorers and Assists led by our man of the match Hussein Aldreby with a beautiful hatrick, Adam Choudhury, Kayden Nyanzi, Erald Mehmetaj, Huseyin-Emre Denizer, Jamiah Edwards.