Former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere’s NCF elites a school of excellence included 3 New Salamis Youth FC U13 players. Huseyin-Emre Denizer, Jemiah Edwards and GK Hermann Steiner.

New Salamis Youth FC U13’s Team and Coaches come together as one. If you would like to join New Salamis Youth FC drop their head of youth a message on [email protected]

l-r: Club welfare officer coach K, head of youth and youth vice chairman Ban, Youth chairman Mario and Coach Muzo are the lead coaches behind our under 13’s.