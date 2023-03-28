A bright start to the game from Bury Town saw them have the majority of the play first half. Bury won a penalty on 8 minutes for a handball in the box but Cemal Ramadan’s spot kick was saved by Reuben Rabstein.

On 15 minutes Ollie Hughes played a cross into the box for Bury which went just too high for the head of Darren Mills but just a minute later Bury took the lead with a good goal from Darren Mills who with his back to goal hooked the ball into the roof of the net.

Bury hit the post on 20 minutes after a good spell of attacking play and it took New Salamis until the 24 minute for their first real effort on goal when Nathan Mandla broke into the box but the Bury defence was on his in a flash and won the ball back.

After the first half hour New Salamis saw more of the ball and began to attack themselves. On 32 minutes a free kick was sent into the Bury box which was just too high for the head of George Lutaaya.

A mistake at the back from Bury on 36 minutes saw Nathan Mandla collect the ball and go on a run with just the ‘keeper to beat he slotted his shot low past Charlie Woods and in to the bottom corner of the net to pull the visitor’s level.

Bury almost went back in front on 38 minutes when Jed Wigley put a free kick into the box and Will Gardner headed just wide of the far post.

Half Time: Bury Town 1 New Salamis 1

After the break Bury again started on the attack. On 50 minutes Joe Hood put a corner into the box for Bury which lead to a scramble by the defence to get the ball clear. On 55 minutes Will Gardner put a great cross into the box, which was picked up by Ollie Hughes, but the keeper was out quick to win the ball.

On 65 minutes Cruis Nydazayo went on a run into the box for Bury but his shot to the near post was saved well by Reuben Rabstein.

New Salamis then went straight on the offensive and got themselves in front though substitute Felix Ahorlu who got on the end of a half clearance out of the box and hit a powerful low strike which flew into the back of the net.

On 72 minutes Cemal Ramadan’s first time strike pulled an excellent save from Reuben Rabstein and on 76 minutes New Salamis were reduced to ten men after a deliberate handball in the box saw goal scorer Ahorlu sent off and Cemal Ramadan stepped up to the spot again this time he put his spot kick in of the post to pull Bury level.

On 86 minutes New Salamis had a great chance to retake the lead when George Lutaaya put a superb cross to the far post for Harrison Georgiou to head in but it wasn’t to be.

In injury time Jandir Jose was also dismissed for New Salamis after picking up a second yellow card and Bury attacked hard and fast looking for the winner but the nine men of New Salamis managed to hold on to take a point at the final whistle despite a flurry of chances from the home side in the 5 minutes of injury time.