Islington Council is standing up for private renters in the borough by seeking to launch a new charter setting out the support and protections on offer.

The new Private Renters Charter aims to improve property and management standards, give more access and choice for people on lower incomes and raise awareness of landlord, agent and tenant responsibilities.

The charter would build on the council’s existing strong support for renters including landlord licensing schemes in houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), and commitment to take legal action against rogue landlords.

Key proposals in the charter include:

Ensuring people with disabilities can stay in temporary accommodation until all adaptations are finished on their new homes

Continuing to support the Mayor of London’s call for the introduction of rent controls, to keep rents as affordable as possible

Working towards ending automatic evictions for rent arrears and abolish no-fault evictions

Extending the landlord licensing scheme as much as possible

Setting out that inspections and fines will be used as a deterrent against landlords who don’t provide safe and decent accommodation

Promoting the right for private rented sector tenants to have pets, to make reasonable adjustments to a property, and introduce a four-month notice period for landlords

Pledging that there will be no collaboration between the council’s work enforcing housing standards and the Home Office or Border Force

Local renters and residents can now comment on the draft Private Rented Sector Charter.

The consultation runs until 26 March, after which the council will carefully assess all comments and see if any changes need to be made.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Homes and Communities, said: “Islington Council is determined to make private renting fairer, and is working hard to protect renters’ rights as we build a more equal borough.

“While we don’t have the power to control rental prices, we can try and make renting in Islington better for local people. Over a quarter of all homes in Islington are privately rented and every renter deserves a safe, decent and secure home that is well maintained and well managed.

“Our draft charter sets out how we want to help and protect renters – now is your chance to read it, and tell us if you think we should make any changes.”