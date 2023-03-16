On Saturday 11th March, NEPOMAK UK members visited the University of Oxford’s Ashmolean Museum.

Dr Anja Ulbrich provided a guided tour for members through the Ashmolean’s collection of Cypriot antiquities, from Eteocypriot inscriptions to Cypro-Phoenician jugs. Members also had the opportunity to go behind the scenes and handle the artefacts themselves in interactive sessions.

The Ashmolean holds one of the three most significant Cypriot collections in the UK. In 2021, NEPOMAK UK visited the Fitzwilliam Museum for a guided tour of its Cypriot collection by Dr Anastasia Christophilopoulou. The visit to the British Museum was the first NEPOMAK UK trip of its kind in 2020, with a guided tour of its Cypriot collection by Dr Thomas Kiely.

NEPOMAK UK President Adrian Patsalos spoke about the event on the day, saying, “Our museum events are an important way of imparting the historic culture of Cyprus to our youth. Getting our members in touch with their heritage makes them more engaged in our community and with Cyprus itself.

“We were also grateful to be joined by the Cultural Attaché of the High Commission of Cyprus in the UK, Mr Marios Theocharous, and are always thankful for the support and connection we have with the High Commission.”

The aim of NEPOMAK UK is to bring together young Cypriots from across the UK to promote and celebrate Cypriot culture, heritage and networking amongst its members.

This is achieved through numerous social, cultural and networking events, ranging from club nights, boat parties and summer balls, to arranging visits from Cypriot cultural groups and organising large networking evenings for young Cypriot professionals and business people.

The next event will be at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood on Sunday 26 March at 1pm, for a day filled with fun, interactive Cypriot dances. Admission is free but registering your attendance is required. You can do so via https://cydances.eventbrite.com/

