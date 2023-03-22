NEPOMAK UK invites you to join them at the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood for a day filled with fun, interactive dancing. We will practice an Armenian Cypriot, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot dances.

Dance is an important method of raising awareness of our cultural heritage. The purpose of this event is to educate and bring together Cypriot communities through dancing. There will also be Cypriot food beforehand.

An event organised by NEPOMAK UK members for their fellow members offers the opportunity to meet and connect with other young Cypriots.

Drop us a message on Instagram, Facebook or email us on [email protected] with any questions. Feel free to come along to more NEPOMAK UK events in 2023

We look forward to welcoming you on Sunday March 26th!

You can book tickets HERE