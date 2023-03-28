There will be some planned works and closures that will affect the Elizabeth line and the Jubilee line

“We have ensured most of London’s transport network will remain open over the Easter holidays to help everyone make the most of the city, but customers are still asked to plan ahead and check before they travel as some essential planned works will be taking place.”

Glynn Barton

TfL’s Chief Operating Officer

All other lines will be in operation, with some changes on the Metropolitan line, London Overground, DLR and London Trams

Full details of all planned closures are available at www.tfl.gov.uk/easter

There are also planned National Rail works so customers travelling to London via mainline services are advised to visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/211606.aspx

Transport for London (TfL) will keep most of its services running throughout the Easter holidays but is advising customers to plan journeys ahead due to planned works on some parts of the TfL network. TfL’s Journey Planner or the TfL Go app will help customers avoid these closures and navigate any last-minute service changes.

Walking and cycling routes, Victoria Coach Station, Santander Cycles, rental e-scooters and taxi and private hire services will be available throughout the Easter period. The IFS Cloud Cable Car is also open throughout.

Essential signalling and software upgrades will impact Elizabeth line services with a reduced service between Paddington and Maidenhead between Friday 7 and Monday 10 April. There will also be no service between Paddington and Abbey Wood during those dates, with services from Shenfield terminating at Liverpool Street mainline station and services from Reading and Heathrow terminating at Paddington mainline station.

There will be no Jubilee line services on Friday 7 April until 14:00 to also facilitate signalling and software work. From 14:00 on 7 April to 10 April there will be no service between West Hampstead and Stanmore, but services will run on the rest of the line.

There will be no service on the Metropolitan line between Aldgate and Harrow on the Hill from Friday 7 April – Monday 10 April. There will also be service changes on part of the London Overground as well as on the DLR and London Trams.

There will be planned works across the National Rail network too. Customers are advised to plan ahead by visiting National Rail’s website. In addition to the planned works on the Tube and rail network, there will be road works in place on Euston Road for HS2 works and at Old Street roundabout.

Glynn Barton, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, said: ”We have ensured most of London’s transport network will remain open over the Easter holidays to help everyone make the most of the city, but customers are still asked to plan ahead and check before they travel as some essential planned works will be taking place. We will do all we possibly can to ensure that everyone can travel safely and smoothly around the capital so they can enjoy the bank holidays.”

Simply touching in and out using a contactless or Oyster card means customers only pay for the journey they make. With the Hopper fare, customers can also make unlimited bus and tram journeys within an hour for just £1.75.

People driving during the holiday period are advised to plan ahead as planned works could mean there will be diversions along routes in central London.