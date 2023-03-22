Story

Thanks for taking the time to visit our JustGiving page for Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice

(ALL proceeds will be going direct to the charity)

Move and Groove is an Abs Bums and Tums Floor Class with resistance bands and a twist…..

So, you can help the charity and get fit at the same time .

The best form of fitness for the mind body and soul is whilst listening to music that makes you not want to stop moving ( HOUSE).

The class will last 2 hours ( and if you up to it possibly bit more if you have energy. the evenining will be 4 hours with 2 djs playing the whole time (HOUSE).

This event will take place on:

27th April 2023 – 6pm -10pm

@ Hatfield House ( riding stables)

£25 minimum donation

(your donation confirmation is also your entry ticket)

The event will be filmed to promote the charity.

Email us: [email protected] if you require any help.

