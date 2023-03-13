The Mayor of London’s Skills Academies supports Londoners get into careers and the capital’s long-term economic growth. The Mayor’s Skills Academies helps Londoners to gain the skills they need to enter good work in the digital, green, health, hospitality and creative industries. Capital City College Group has secured £1.5 million to run four academy Hubs to support the construction, hospitality, digital and creative sectors.

We are proudly working with the Mayor of London and a fantastic range of businesses to produce these skills academies. Our Mayor’s Skills Academies are all credited by The Quality Mark which identifies our academies to be excellent, industry-relevant training in the capital. The Quality Mark represents our commitment to including a combination of sector specific questions, and wider cross cutting issues like diversity and inclusion, sustainability, Good Work and the engagement of under-represented groups.

Mayor ESF (European Social Fund) Skills Academies

Depending on your individual learning situation, we can offer additional support through the Mayor’s ESF academy to:

Incorporate effective careers advice and guidance, job search support, employer contact and occupational profiling to help you find the job that’s right for you.

Combine effective wrap around support, personal support, and employability support to help you become fully confident and develop experience, skills and competencies needed to secure employment.

Improve your chances of securing employment with organisations that are committed to “Good Work”; to ensure you have regular working patterns and London living wage.

Incorporate employer led training to equip you with the skills that are directly sought by employers.

CCCG comprises City and Islington College, Westminster Kingsway College and the College of Haringey, Enfield and North East London (CONEL), as well as apprenticeship and training provider Capital City College Training.

Each of the four hubs will be led by one of the Group’s colleges.