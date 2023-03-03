Greek American comedian Basile returns to the Millfield Theatre this weekend with his brand new Greek Mystiqueshow, courtesy of 1 To One Events Ltd.

One of the most diverse entertainers in the world, Basile will perform three shows at the North London theatre – Saturday 4 March, 7pm; Sunday 5 March, 2pm matinee and 7pm.

Expect the same crazy Basile sharing his personal life experiences, albeit hilarious ones –surviving Covid, marriage, children, his irascible mother-in-law, and of course stories of growing up in a loud and funny Greek-American household!

What’s more, the internationally acclaimed comedian’s London shows will feature special guests from our community!

Making an appearance at both performances on the Sunday is none other than the ultimate Elvis tribute artist, Mario Kombou, who is currently touring the UK and Europe in his own production of The Elvis Years.

Mario trained as an actor and has appeared in film and television around the world. He was chosen to perform the 1000th UK number 1 on Top of the Pops and is the only Elvis tribute artist to have been endorsed by Elvis’ first cousin Donna Presley of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), managed and run by the Presley family.

Mario was the first European to win The Images of the King Contest World Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, which has been running for over 30 years.

He also appeared in the lead role of Vince Everett in the hit West End production of Jailhouse Rock which ran for 1.5 years at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Parikiaki’s Andrea Georgiou got Mario on the phone whilst he was enjoying a short break in Cyprus, to find out how the collaboration with Basile came about…

“I first met Basile when he performed at a theatre in Russell Square many years ago, but it was a dear friend of mine, Pani Argyrou, who sadly passed away, who brought us together, after he started to bring him over for shows,” Mario explained.

“Pani used to run Orama Restaurant in Hatch End where I would perform quite regularly. Basile did a show at Orama and we became friends from then on; he would give me stick because I was the Greek Elvis and poke fun at me!”

Mario continued, “When Pani passed, we wanted to do something in his honour; Basile reached out and said he’d love to include me in his tour. I was free on the selected date so jumped onboard.”

So what can the audience expect? “Well I like to think I have a good sense of humour (you need to being a 57-year-old still wearing a onesie on stage!) and Basile has an amazing voice, so who knows, maybe I’ll be doing the comedy and he’ll be hip thrusting! I guess you’ll just have to wait and see!” Mario teased.

On performing before a mostly Greek/Cypriot audience, Mario said, “I love performing in front of fellow Cypriots. It’s always a feeling of pride knowing you have accomplished something and having them along for the journey. One of my proudest moments was when I was in Jailhouse Rock the musical and a group of friends started waving a huge Cypriot flag at the back of the theatre. I brought it to the audience’s attention and then joked that unfortunately there were a lot of fish & chip shops closed that evening!”

Currently on tour with The Elvis Years, Mario said that whilst life on the road can be exhausting, he wouldn’t change it for the world.

“The hardest part is the travelling. I drive the tour bus (because I’m a control freak), sometimes 4-5 hours to get to a show, and then have to set up, iron 15 different costumes, jump around on stage for 2.5 hours, pack up and drive to a hotel, to only have do it all again the next day! But I’m so blessed to be doing something I love, and to experience standing ovations at the end of a show is confirmation that we’re doing a good job! Bringing joy to others is a gift that you should never take for granted, so I thank God and I thank the people who turn up to support our shows all over the country.”

And Mario isn’t planning on hanging up his jumpsuits any time soon…

“We are booking shows well into the next few years. I’ll be back with The Elvis Years at the Millfield Theatre on 7 October 2023, and at the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar with our Christmas show at the end of the year,” he concluded.

But before then, catch the best Elvis since Elvis, this Sunday, 2pm and 7pm, together with Basile at the Millfield!

Saturday evening’s Greek Mystique show will feature a comedy twist, with a special guest appearance by award-winning comic Chris Marco K.

Chris is a kebab eating, storytelling UK Cypriot comedian who has amassed a large audience that covers the Greek, English and urban comedy scene.

He has appeared on multiple platforms including BBC Four, Hellenic Greek TV, Time Out and LADBible and has headlined five sold out one-man shows!

Basile has described him as a “funny cat” who is “going to be a big star one day!”

So what does Chris have in store for the audience?

“You can expect the very best of Greek stand-up comedy. I’m coming in with new Greek jokes and you’ll see a different Chris Marco K.”

Chris added that he always feels extra special performing in front of a Greek/Cypriot crowd. “It’s my heritage, my people, and so it feels like performing at home. I have a lot of love for my supporters and I’ll always appreciate them, so thank you.”

With the past few years having been tough on everyone as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis, Chris believes comedy is the perfect remedy.

“Laughter is a great form of stress relief. Comedy can help lift you when you’re feeling down and distract you, even for just a little while. I love to see people laugh and put smiles back on faces.”

Following the success of his sold out show in September last year, Chris is eager to perform it one more time.

“That show was the best – if you didn’t see it you missed out. However, I’m thinking of performing it again. I’m also currently in the process of writing more and developing ideas. You’ll see some parts on Saturday and others will be included in my new Greek Cypriot show.”

We look forward to seeing Chris on stage!

Tickets for all three shows at the Millfield Theatre, Silver Street, Edmonton N18 1PJ, are priced £25-£40 + booking fee and can be booked online at www.1ToOneEvents.co.uk and https://www.millfieldtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/ or call the Millfield Theatre Box Office on 020 8807 6680. Gold and Silver ticket holders (front 3 rows at each performance) also get to meet Basile after the show!

Andrea Georgiou