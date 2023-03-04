A man has been convicted of the manslaughter of his mother following a retrial.

In a previous trial that concluded on 6 July 2022 the jury was unable to reach a decision.

Mitchell Denahy, 27 (24.07.95) of Waverley Avenue, Waltham Forest was found guilty of the manslaughter of Beverley Denahy at Snaresbrook Crown Court where on Friday, 3 March.

The jury were unable to reach a decision in relation to murder.

Denahy was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on 28 April.

Police were called at 23:33hrs on Wednesday, 22 January 2020, to a report of a disturbance at a residential address in Waverley Avenue, E4.

Officers attended and found Beverley Denahy, who was aged 61, in the hallway of the address. Her head and body had been concealed by clothing and household items, and there were blood spatters on the walls.

She had suffered serious head and facial injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination would later give cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Specialist forensics examiners attended the scene. Trainers, jogging bottoms and a shirt belonging to Denahy were collected and following close examination were found to be stained with Beverley’s blood.

Also found was a metal stopcock key just under a metre in length; these are used to turn off and on the supply of water to houses. It was also found to be heavily blood-stained.

Denahy was arrested at the location on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

During police interview he answered no comment to nearly all questions put to him.

He was charged on 24 January with murder, remanded in custody and subsequently found guilty of manslaughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, Specialist Crime, said: “Our thoughts are with Beverley’s family, who have had to face losing her in such a tragic and distressing way.”