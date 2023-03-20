Police were called at approximately 06:00hrs on Monday, 20 March to reports of an injured man in Chandos Avenue, N20.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended – the man, no further details, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Work is ongoing to confirm his identity and inform next of kin.

At this early stage the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD968/20Mar.