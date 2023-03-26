Detectives investigating the death of a man in Barnet have charged a man with murder.

[A] Migen Emilova, 35 (05.05.87), of no fixed address, was charged on Sunday, 26 March. He will appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 27 March.

A murder investigation was launched following the death of a man who was found injured in Chandos Avenue at approximately 06:00hrs on Monday, 20 March.

Stefan Stelian Moraru, aged 44, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday, 21 March, confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound to the heart.

Detectives have also arrested a further three men on suspicion of murder. Two men, aged 46 [B] and 39 [C], remain in custody at a north London police station. A 29-year-old man [D] has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Our investigation continues and anyone with information that could help is asked to call 101 quoting CAD968/20Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.