Detectives investigating the serious assault of a man on a bus have made an arrest as part of a pre-planned operation.

During the early hours of this morning (Friday, 3 March), detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command arrested a 20-year-old man in Lambeth on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been taken to a London police station where he remains in custody.

The arrest is in connection with an assault on the route 94 bus in Oxford Street, W1, at about 22:15hrs on Tuesday, 28 February, which resulted in a 25-year-old man receiving a serious head injury as a result of blunt force trauma. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This was a very serious, violent assault, which has left a young man in hospital critically ill. My officers have been busy carrying out a number of enquiries since the attack, and this has resulted in a man being arrested this morning.

“I would like to thank those people on the bus who have already come forward, but we are still appealing for those with information who have not yet spoken to us to do so. This includes anyone who was driving along Oxford Circus or Regent Street with any dash cam footage, please check your footage.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD7103/28FEB.

To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.