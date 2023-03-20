A man has appeared in court charged with the death of an eight-year-old boy following a collision in Plumstead.

Mustafa Ahmed died in a collision in Plumstead Road, near the junction with Lenton Street, SE18 on Sunday, 19 February.

Nicholas Hopkins, 20 (13.02.2003) of Burrage Grove, Plumstead was charged on Wednesday, 15 March with the following offences:

– Causing death by dangerous driving;

– Causing Death While Driving Uninsured;

– Causing Death While Driving Unlicensed;

– Two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving;

– Possession of cannabis;

– Racially Aggravated public order offence;

– Failing to provide a sample of blood.

He appeared at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 16 March.

He is next due to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, 12 April.

Officers were called at approximately 19:30hrs on Sunday, 19 February to reports of a motorcycle in collision with three pedestrians on a pedestrian crossing in Plumstead Road, near the junction with Lenton Street, SE18.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services one of the pedestrians, Mustafa sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A man, aged in his 40s, and a ten year-old boy, who were crossing the road together with Mustafa, were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries.

The man remains in a serious condition in hospital. The 10-year year old has been discharged but continues to receive treatment for life-changing injuries.