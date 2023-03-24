Work will commence for the first 61 council homes, designed with and for existing residents on the Love Lane Estate, in an area west of the railway line provisionally called Whitehall Mews.

It follows confirmation that the initial tranche of a £90m plus funding package secured from the GLA has been handed over to the council.

The redevelopment will deliver on residents’ priorities for better facilities including a new park, public square, refurbished community hub and world-class library and learning centre, and bring £10m of funding for social and economic programmes for the community.

In September 2021, tenants and leaseholders at the Tottenham estate backed council plans for the estate, following the first-ever ballot of its kind in the borough. An extensive engagement exercise delivered a resident-led, placemaking set of proposals on which residents were asked to vote.

The council’s planning sub-committee granted planning permission for the redevelopment in July last year.

Since then, The High Court has decided, following an application from Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, that there is no case for a Judicial Review for the council’s plans, which also includes the creation of work, business and retail spaces in a revitalised town centre and a dedicated support programme to help local businesses thrive.

More than 3,500 jobs and 1,500 training opportunities will be created, and a council team assembled to ensure local people have the skills for the new jobs.

Cllr Peray Ahmet, Leader of the Council, said: