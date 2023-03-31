A Downing Street spokesperson has reiterated the UK Government’s position in support of a Cyprus settlement within the internationally agreed framework.

They were responding to a question about the UK stance towards the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s promotion of a “two-state solution” during his current visit to London.

At a foreign press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the Number 10 official said that the UK supports the UN-led effort for achieving a settlement based on the internationally accepted model of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, expressing the hope the stalled negotiation facilitated by the UN could resume.

On the question of direct flights between the UK and the occupied northern part of Cyprus, also promoted by Mr Tatar during his visit, the spokesperson reiterated that there are no plans for any such action.

The spokesperson also said that Ersin Tatar’s visit is taking place in a “private capacity” and that there has been no contact between him and members of the UK Government.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.