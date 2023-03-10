The evening of Saturday 4th March 2023 saw immense success for the charity event hosted by the Leukaemia_fund_raising_team for the Leukaemia Cancer Society (LCS) at the Penridge Suite, New Southgate.

The fundraising team, led by Sylvia Fisher, comprised of group members Sophie Tsoukkas, Sue Christodoulou, Stella Eleftheriou, Christine Rosario, Andreas Liondaris, Zoe Manoli, Maria Elias, Irene Georgi and Joanna Campos de Pinho.

The evening was filled with entertainment, laughter and dancing. Electric violinist Petro ‘Stringz’ set the tone, performing for guests in a magical and enticing way whilst images were beautifully captured by photographers Vas Constantinou of Vas.Photography and Ryan of live_smile_capture.

Following short speeches, guests were thrilled and excited by the appearance of surprise guest ‘Soulla’ (performed by acting talent Alexander Theo) who really got the crowd going and even set up ‘broxenia’ with two single guests on the dance floor in front of everyone! Soulla couldn’t leave it there and proceeded to call up the ‘bethera’ and one of the sisters so they could give approval on both sides. Let’s watch this space!

Live Greek music was provided by the Enthimion band and there was a special guest performance from Betty Makri.

Special thanks to the above named artists/service providers for giving up their time to attend the event.

The raffle got guests buzzing with excitement starting off with the top prize donated by Greek Cypriot singer Peter Andre and The Can Group for tickets to his show, followed by a meet and greet. Other top prizes included a private dining experience provided by Nadine of Yhangry, diamanté encrusted wall clock and mirror, silver crosses generously donated by V Jewellers of Cockfosters, and many more amazing prizes!

The auction proved hugely successful with signed t-shirts kindly donated by football teams Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Tottenham. Other fantastic auction prizes were a Carole Lucas one-off hand airbrushed George Michael STAGG electro-acoustic design string guitar, a KBK studio kitchen, 36 inch TV, and a one year nursery placement courtesy of Zoe Manoli for either Croyland or Park Avenue pre-school.

The event, sponsored by Italian food/dessert/gelato company Disotto Foods, raised an amazing £25,000! The money raised will be donated to the LCS who are a charity devoted to the recruitment of volunteer bone marrow / stem cell donors, research, education and patient care. LCS helps to improve the lives of people affected by blood cancer. They provide practical, medical and emotional support and campaign for better cancer care.

A major problem for patients from abroad and from out of London, is the high cost of accommodation in the capital. The charity helps by funding suitable accommodation for patients and their families when they are minors.

Another problem faced by patients is the availability of counselling. Feeling overwhelmed and out of control is common when you or a loved one are first diagnosed with cancer or going through bereavement. This is when counselling is needed. The charity provides qualified therapists at no cost to patients and their family and act very fast in matching therapists with patients.

Contact the Leukaemia Cancer Society today to register as a donor. It’s simple, pain free and non-evasive…you have nothing to lose but a potential life to save!

If you would like to have more information about the LCS or wish to become a donor, please contact co-ordinator Androulla Stylianou on 07872 633 508 or email

[email protected]

The charity and fundraising team would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all those that attended and took part in making the event a great success. The team have all received positive feedback with everyone wanting to know when the next event will be….keep your eyes peeled!

Photos: Vas Photography

www.vas.photography

07930 348 528

