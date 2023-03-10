Larnaca Mayor, Andreas Vyras, has told CNA that the Larnaca-Piraeus sea connection, which will begin in August, will generally help the tourism of Cyprus.

He added that “the maritime connection between Cyprus and Greece and through the port of our city, was a constant request which we believe will be good not only for Larnaca but also for the whole island.” The city, he noted, has easy access to and from all the cities of Cyprus. In addition, via Larnaca airport, many tourists will be able to access the port and the sea connection with Greece.

Furthermore, he pointed out that “the Municipality of Larnaca, the Larnaca Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the city’s Tourism Development and Promotion Company believe that this route will help not only Larnaca and Cyprus, but tourism in general on our island”.

Replying to a question, Vyras said that “the Larnaca – Piraeus routes will be operated by the same ship that carries out the sea connection starting from Limassol to Piraeus”.

Regarding the ticket price, Larnaca Mayor said that “it will be the same as in Limassol. Until the start of the Cyprus-Greece sea connection through the port of Larnaca, the city will continue to welcome ships from Israel, as it has been doing for many years,” he concluded