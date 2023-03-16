Junior Andre and Antigoni special guests at HRVY’s London show

Pop star HRVY plays a headline London show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Saturday 22 April, having been rescheduled from November 2022, due to the singer-dancer-TV presenter’s rehearsal commitments for his first movie.

Joining him as special guests on the night are UK Cypriots Junior Andre and Antigoni.

17-year-old Junior is the son of Australian Cypriot star Peter Andre and ex-glamour model Katie Price. His first single Slide topped the iTunes charts a day after it was released back in June last year.

Singer-songwriter Antigoni is the daughter of celebrity chef, author and presenter Tonia Buxton and husband Paul. Song releases include Long Way Home, You Can Have Him, Never Gonna Love, Hit List and Red Flag among many others, featuring the contrasting influence of hip-hop, pop and bouzouki music.

Antigoni took part in reality TV show Love Island 2022, increasing her followers on Instagram to more than 700,000.