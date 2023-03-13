Omonia Youth U18 Gold reach final

There was cup joy for some, but despair for other teams from community grassroots club Omonia Youth FC, who are sponsored by Diamond Corp. Ltd.

All three Under 18 teams won their respective cup matches with all games being played at Enfield Grammar School’s 3G pitch. Most significantly, David Poncia and Savva Zavros’ Under 18 Gold booked their place in the Cup Final thanks to a superb performance which saw them come from behind twice. The match went all the way with the Under 18 Gold prevailing in a tense penalty shoot-out after the match finished 2-2 after extra time. Playing against a team that is a year older, the boys took the game to their opponents and always looked the better team. Against the same opponents, the Under 18 Gold lost earlier in the season and so to beat them this time around in such an important match shows how far they have progressed and developed. Well done to all involved.

In the Spring Cup, Adam Demetri’s Under 18 Silver also had to come from behind as they reversed a 3-1 deficit to win 4-3 to top their mini-group. Goals from Astrid Ngouabeu and a hat-trick from Brodie Theodorou-Ney capped a fine come-back.

Michael Pieri and Harry Theodorou’s Under 18 White won their second match of three in the group stage of the Spring Plate and also sit top of their group. Playing against a divisional rival, it was always going to be a tough match and the Under 18 White knew they had to earn the right to play their football. The boys exhibited all the traits they have been working on this season as they set out playing progressive, controlled, possession football that created plenty of chances and situations. They went into the break 2-1 up thanks to goals from Noel Allen and Captain Sami Hristov. In the second half, the boys controlled the tempo of the game and restricted their opponents to very few chances to take all three points which gives them a great chance of appearing in a second semi-final of the season. There were many good performances but Man of the Match was awarded jointly to centre halves Sami Hristov and Godwin Obeng who were both outstanding.

In other cup matches, the Omonia Youth Under 14 Derby went the way of Vas Demetri’s Under 14 Green who beat Kyri Eleftheriou and Myri Demetriou’s Under 14 White 2-1 thanks to goals from Petar Bazakov and Luka Stebbing. Andre Eleftheriou grabbed the goal for the Under 14 White.

In the Middlesex FA Trophy Semi-Final, Jack Markou’s Under 12 Green fell short and were unfortunately beaten 2-1. Against well-organised opposition, the boys were under a lot of pressure early on but defensively were superb and went 1-0 up through Andreas Pyrkos. In an even second half, the boys grew into the game but conceded two sloppy goals and as much as they pressed in the final 10 minutes to get the equaliser, they were denied by the crossbar and two goal line clearances. Disappointment aside, it has been a fantastic cup run for the boys giving them great experience. They still have an opportunity to get to a cup final though, as they play another semi-final in their next game.

Sophia Karanicholas’ Under 12 Green Girls were rampant as they won 8-2 in what was described as a brilliant display. The girls were challenged to play against a team an age group up and they did phenomenally well. They were superb at passing the ball around and did this with immense confidence. They were positionally disciplined and in a true team performance created plenty of goal scoring chances. Player of the Match was awarded to Melina, for scoring six brilliant goals and for a wonderful assist, and also to Amelia who put in a stellar display in defence after trying this new position again this week. Esem and Fatih scored the other two goals.

Nick Paraskeva and George Agrotis’ Under 12 White won 5-2 in a hard fought away match against the division’s third place team. From the first whistle, the boys were camped in their opponents half thanks to pressing high, winning the ball in midfield and playing out to the wings. Roman scored twice goals in two minutes taking his side into the half time break 2-0 up. The boys proceeded to carry on where they left off in the first as they plundered three goals in a devastating four-minute spell to go 5-0 up. Roman completed his hat trick, Christoforo scored a beautiful goal and finally Zain scored a cleverly intercepted goal too. The boys did extremely well to overcome a tricky spell towards the end of the after they conceded two goals

Demi Shiamishis and Vas Soteriou’s Under 13 Girls were deserved 2-0 winners with the team showing great discipline and hard work. Training is the time to hone technique and teach the girls about space and during the match, they put this into practice. From Player of the Match and today’s captain Bella at the back to Andreana who led the line, the team showed how they are gelling as a unit with every passing week. After a tight first half the girsl came out fighting in the second and got a deserved opener after quick corner scored by Georgia. Another quick corner allowed Katina to take a shot which went in despite the goalkeeper’s efforts. It was an all-round an excellent display. Special mention to Claudia who has improved immensely and was so close to scoring her first goal for the club. Well done to all the girls.

Finally the Under 10 Girls played a friendly against each other. It was a great game to watch and gave the coaches the opportunity to rotate playing positions and try new things.

Should you feel enthused and want to know more about Omonia Youth FC, you can contact the club at [email protected], via the contact page on the club’s website www.omoniayouthfc.com as well as following the club on twitter @OmoniaYouthFC and Instagram @omoniayouthfc1994.